The deposed president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, has affirmed in his appearance before Peru’s congressional Oversight Committee that he remains the constitutional president of the country.

On Wednesday, April 26, Castillo made it clear in a virtual appearance before the parliamentary commission: “I am still the constitutional president of Peru,” he stated from the Barbadillo prison, where he has been detained since December 2022. The Attorney General’s Office has accused him of conspiracy, while investigations against him for alleged corruption schemes continue.

Castillo was summoned by the commission to testify as a person under investigation in one of the several cases in which he has been accused for being part of an alleged criminal organization.

When Congressman Héctor Ventura of the Fujimorista Fuerza Popular party, the opposition group that had been trying to oust the Castillo government since the beginning of his term, asked Castillo to testify under oath, the deposed president responded that he is still the head of state, and he would only testify in person.

Castillo also expressed his “profound solidarity” with the families of the murdered, wounded, and tortured victims of the repression and human rights violations committed by the security forces of coup President Dina Boluarte’s regime.

He added that he had previously requested the congressional Oversight Committee to allow him to appear in person for the hearings, but the committee has continuously denied him that opportunity, justified by the allegations that he is serving under preventive detention and hence cannot be allowed to appear in Congress in person.

“I will testify in person”

During the parliamentary session, Castillo was interrupted and censored by Congressman Ventura who finally turned off the deposed president’s microphone.

Castillo refused to respond to Ventura’s question because he wanted to make his speech in person. When Ventura called him again to be sworn in to testify in that session, Castillo insisted, “I will testify in person.”

Ventura, who is the president of the congressional Oversight Committee, said to the press that a prisoner—in reference to Castillo—cannot “put conditions” to the body, and opined that Castillo had tried to “delay, hinder, and obstruct the process.”

In view of Castillo’s refusal to testify on videoconference, Ventura decided to reschedule the hearing for May 5.

Ventura added that the committee will evaluate the possibility of filing a new criminal complaint against Castillo for contempt of authority during the session.

Regarding Castillo’s request for in-person sessions, Ventura said that the possibility of moving Castillo in and out of the Barbadillo prison facilities will be analyzed.

