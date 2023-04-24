April 25, 2023
Peru's unelected coup leader Dina Boluarte with the CIA agent turned US Ambassador Lisa Kenna (left); Peru's deeply unpopular congress (right). Photo: Geopolitical Economy.

Peru's unelected coup leader Dina Boluarte with the CIA agent turned US Ambassador Lisa Kenna (left); Peru's deeply unpopular congress (right). Photo: Geopolitical Economy.