This is not to say that sexual minorities in the country haven’t faced curbs and setbacks of late. In 2021, WeChat moderators shut down multiple student-run LGBT accounts without explanation. And, just last month, a leading advocacy group in Beijing closed after 15 years of service, citing “unpreventable circumstances”. Moreover, not all places in China are as gay-friendly as Chengdu.

Whenever the community suffers a blow, I see friends and acquaintances voice their concern and disappointment. However, what I have seen in real life has never matched the bleak portrayals in the mainstream Western media.

For many in China, sexuality is part of, not all of, who they are. Most often, their familial role and national identity take precedence. What they want most are a loving relationship and family acceptance, which won’t be determined by whether there are, for example, pride parades in the country. US LGBTQ+ Delegation Travels to Cuba to Learn About New Families Code Gay venues and activities on the mainland are unlike those in the West. In Chengdu, for example, tea-houses are a popular space where “out and proud” members of the LGBT community integrate with society at large. While homosexuality existed throughout ancient China and has been recorded in the histories of many non-Western civilisations, “gay pride” is a modern American celebration so its lack of relevance here is nothing to be appalled about. In recent years, this celebration has featured consumerist and commercialised festivities, with brands and corporations updating their logos with rainbow designs for 30 days and high street stores promoting limited-edition rainbow-themed products. People attend the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11 in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP Using these as a metric for a society’s open-mindedness is very Western-centric and not applicable to China and most other Asian societies. China’s gay community wants to be free from the homophobic gaze, but I doubt they would be willing to swap that for an Orientalist gaze.