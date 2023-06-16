The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has denounced Semana magazine for falsely accusing him of hoarding 3 billion pesos, referring to the money that was allegedly stolen by the nanny of the children of Petro’s former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia.

On Thursday, June 15, President Petro published a statement in response to Semana‘s accusations, where he clarified that he had never even seen the money in question. The day before, Semana journalist Vicky Dávila published an article in which she claimed that an “anonymous source” reported to her that it was Petro’s money.

“The statements made by an alleged anonymous source, linking me to large sums of money in cash, are false,” President Petro said in the statement. “These statements, which are difficult to accredit due to their anonymous nature, have a defamatory intent.”

El artículo de la revista semana se basa en decir que el gobierno seleccionó al abogado Del Rio como abogado de los policías involucrados en la investigación. Falso. El articulo descalifica a la familia diciendo que el coronel Dávila no habló con ellos pero sin con el supuesto… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 15, 2023

The Semana article quoted an anonymous source claiming that the money that disappeared from the Casa de Nariño (seat of the Colombian government) belonged to Gustavo Petro.

The anonymous source allegedly told Vicky Dávila that the late Colonel Óscar Dávila had revealed that Petro had sent the money to Laura Sarabia to safeguard in her apartment.

“That money was lost, so they needed it to appear before they could inform the president that it was lost,” the anonymous source allegedly said.

The Colombian president added in the statement that he had been friends with the owners of Semana, “who have participated in different businesses in the country” and from whom he has not obtained any kind of profit.

“I did not take any money during my debate as a young parliamentarian on the merger between Banco de Colombia and Banco Industrial Colombiano,” the president stated. “Nor did I take anything during the negotiations of the Gilinski Group and the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño, where, on the contrary, I always asked that an agreement be reached in full transparency.”

President Petro reiterated that in several public speeches he has asked the authorities to investigate any allegation against him or the members of his government. He emphasized that he has provided guarantees so that the judiciary can work in complete freedom, access, and transparency, without any obstacles.

He added that it is the judicial authorities who have the competence to provide clarity on the investigation processes that are being carried out, and not anonymous people whose interests are unknown.

“These alleged testimonies, which have a defamatory intent against the president of the Republic, seek to undermine the confidence of the citizens in the national government, with stories in which no evidence is provided or exists,” the president declared.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

