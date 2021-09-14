CNE Begins Process for Modifications or Substitutions on Ballot – 21N Mega-Elections

This Monday, September 13, the rector of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), Tania D’Amelio, reported that the period for modifications and substitutions of candidates made by political organizations and reflected on the voting ballot would begin, lasting until Wednesday, September 22.

RELATED CONTENT: 21N: Political Parties Choose Electoral Ballot Spots

El lapso para que las modificaciones y sustituciones de candidatas y candidatos se reflejen en la boleta electoral, inicia a partir del día de hoy hasta el 22 de septiembre.#EleccionesRegionalesyMunicipales. pic.twitter.com/qtaliANd6w — Tania D´Amelio (@taniadamelio) September 13, 2021

On Friday, September 10, 37 political parties that were authorized by the Electoral body to participate in the regional elections scheduled for November 21 had the opportunity to choose their position on the electronic voting ballot.

This phase in the electoral schedule takes into account the hierarchical order that was approved by the CNE, in accordance with the provisions of Article 70 of the Organic Law of Electoral Processes (LOPRE) and Articles 195, 196, 197 (number 2), 198, and 199 of the General Regulations of the LOPRE.

Featured image: Latest version of the CNE-approved electronic voting ballot for the 21N Regional Elections. Photo: Prensa Latina.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL