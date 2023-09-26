September 26, 2023
A flock of birds flies past as Moninder Singh, front right, a spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council (BCGC), as he waits to speak to reporters outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP.

A flock of birds flies past as Moninder Singh, front right, a spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council (BCGC), as he waits to speak to reporters outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP.