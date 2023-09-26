The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry strongly refuted the unfounded accusations of the UN report on the human rights situation in the South American country.

Through a statement published this Monday by Foreign Minister Yván Gil, the Venezuelan government expressed its “most categorical rejection” of the report presented to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations Organization by the so-called Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela.

According to the statement, “unusual, false, and unfounded accusations” are made in the report.

“The intemperate presentation of the report is part of the strategy that is intended to continue against Venezuela to tarnish its image and legitimize the imposition of criminal and illegal unilateral coercive measures based, this time, on the selective, instrumentalized, false, and manipulated use of the situation of human rights in the country,” the text reads.

The report follows the same outline as similar documents presented previously which, “without methodological support or knowledge” of the reality of the country, intend to attack Venezuelan institutions as part of the criminal and interventionist policy of “regime” change promoted by the US and its allies.

#Comunicado: Venezuela expresa su más categórico rechazo a las insólitas acusaciones falsas y sin fundamento, realizadas por la mal llamada Misión Internacional de Determinación de los Hechos, en un nuevo informe panfletario presentado este 25 de septiembre de 2023 ante el… pic.twitter.com/Hl92m553aK — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) September 25, 2023

These accusations come while Caracas has reiterated, on several occasions, that it will continue to cooperate with the UN Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner, in strict adherence to the principles of objectivity, impartiality, and non-interference in internal affairs.

The mission in question was created in September 2019 to evaluate alleged human rights violations committed in Venezuela since 2014.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

