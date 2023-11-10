Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Colombia has announced its decision to join Algeria in filing a complaint before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the prime minister of the Israeli settler entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, for war crimes. This case is being made in view of the genocidal massacre of Palestinian children and civilians conducted by the entity, which has already murdered over 10,000 human beings.

The announcement was reported this Thursday, November 9, by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, through posts via social media and in an official statement online.

“The Republic of Colombia will contribute to the complaint by the Republic of Algeria filed before the International Criminal Court for war crimes against Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, in light of the massacre of Palestinian children and civilians that he has conducted,” wrote President Petro. “The Colombian foreign minister will meet with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court tomorrow.”

La República de Colombia va a coadyuvar la denuncia de la Republica de Argelia interpuesta ante la Corte Penal Internacional por crímenes de guerra contra el señor Benjamín Netanyahu ante la masacre de niños y civiles del pueblo palestino que ha producido. El canciller de… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 9, 2023

On October 31, President Petro recalled his ambassador, Margarita Manjarrez, from the Israeli settler entity. “If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there,” the Colombian president had written on social media when announcing the decision.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that 10,812 people have been killed to date by attacks from Israeli occupation forces on Gaza since October 7. Of that number, 4,412 are children. Experts believe that these figures might not be able to represent the true level of Israeli settler aggression as many more Palestinian victims might still be trapped or hidden under the rubble of completely destroyed buildings and neighborhoods.

The Israeli entity has received heavy criticism from the international community over its indiscriminate bombardments of Gaza, trapping defenseless civilians with nowhere to go as they live in an area styled like a Nazi concentration camp. In the meantime, the “collective West” and the imperial core continue to support and cover up the Israeli entity’s atrocities.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan warned several weeks ago that his office was collecting evidence that could result in an international investigation against the political and military officials of the Israeli settler entity, but he has not announced anything further since.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.