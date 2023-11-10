In just 30 days, the Israeli settler entity’s recent escalation of genocide in the Gaza Strip against Palestinians has caused more civilian deaths than the conflict in Ukraine has caused in 18 months. In total so far, more than 10,000 Palestinian civilians have been murdered since October 7.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to intensify their campaign of air attacks against the Palestinian people and, with the ground battles in Gaza, will mean a progressive increase in victims given the virulence with which the Zionist forces have acted.

The current ongoing attacks have quickly become the deadliest since the Israeli settler entity was founded 75 years ago, as the Zionist government is determined to wipe out the Palestinian Resistance’s military capabilities by destroying everything remotely connected to Palestine in its path.

Statistics compiled by CGTN from the Gaza Ministry of Health and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights are compared by the Chinese news outlet, with the count of civilian victims of the war that is taking place in Ukraine. As can be seen, the Israelis have massacred more civilians in a significantly shorter time.

To contextualise this genocide, we must add note of the humanitarian crisis due to the total blockade of food, energy, and communication which the population of Gaza is being subjected to, while Israeli occupation forces commit ethnic cleansing in the north of the city.

The comparison shows the criminal and genocidal number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli occupation forces being eight times higher than the equivalent of victims in the Ukrainian war. The figures, updated up to November 6, also report that upwards of 4,104 Palestinian children have been murdered in just one month, while in the Ukrainian war 554 children have been murdered to date.

Many analysts agree that the casualty figures so far collated by the Palestinian Ministry of Health might not be able to represent the real level of violence and cruelty of the Israeli settler aggression, as many victims—sometimes whole families—might still be under the rubble and detritus of completely destroyed buildings and neighborhoods.

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.