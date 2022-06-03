Just as he did during the first round of elections, the Colombian presidential candidate representing Uribismo, Rodolfo Hernández, confirmed that he will not appear in any debate with the center-left candidate Gustavo Petro in the run-up to the second round of elections, which are to be held on Sunday, June 19.

This was made public by local media and via social media platforms, which have been referencing an interview conducted by Blu Radio, published on Wednesday, June 1, where Hernández claims that, regarding his participation in media events, he has no problem maintaining a debate.

Yet many Colombian analysts see Hernandez as not well equipped to embark on an open debate with Gustavo Petro, who is considered, even by his detractors, as one of the best speakers in Colombian politics at the moment.

“I don’t go to one or two minute debates. They ask you about the tax reform and you have to lay it out it in two minutes, it’s not enough time. One is left halfway and then they say that I am not capable of understanding these issues,” said the 77-year-old businessman who aspires to be the president of his country.

In the last days of the presidential race prior to the first round, several debates between candidates took place, which were attended by Federico Gutiérrez and Sergio Fajardo. However, Hernández was absent in all of them. Local analysts say that he is not an articulate speaker and for that reason he tends to promote disruption in public events of that kind to avoid showing his weakness as speaker and his lack of understanding in several issues.

“The priority in Colombia cannot be this show of candidates destroying each other to win votes, the priority must be that people’s lives have to improve” said the candidate.

The campaign continues

While Colombia prepares to meet the second round of presidential elections, right-wing candidate Rodolfo Hernández lines up his campaign arsenal to attack Gustavo Petro.

In that sense, in statements he offered to the media, he also said that Petro does not represent any type of change for the nation. For this reason, he pointed out that Petro has surrounded himself with characters who embody continuity in Colombian politics.

Likewise, Rodolfo Hernández insists on denying that he is an Uribista candidate, but as soon as his passage to the second round became known, he received the support of sectors that identify with current President Iván Duque, a pupil of former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe Vélez.

