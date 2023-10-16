“If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we will suspend them,” wrote Colombian head of state, Gustavo Petro, on social media this Sunday. “We do not support genocides.” The Colombian president issued the statement in response to comments by representatives of the Zionist entity regarding Petro’s previous statements on the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which the apartheid state described as “hostile and antisemitic.”

“The president of Colombia is not insulted,” Petro affirmed in the same post. In addition, he called on Latin America to stand in solidarity with his country.

“I call on Latin America for truthful solidarity with Colombia,” wrote Petro. “And if it is not capable, the progress of history that will have the last word, as in the great Chaco War.”

Likewise, President Petro demanded that the people living within the Israeli entity help support peace in Colombia, in Palestine, and in the world. Colombians are an independent, sovereign, and just people, he added, as Bolívar and Nariño taught them them to be.

“Someday, the army and the government of Israel will ask us for forgiveness for what their men did on our earth, unleashing genocide,” wrote the head of state. “I will embrace with them or cry for the murder of Auschwitz and Gaza…”

The Israeli entity described Gustavo Petro’s statements as “hostile and antisemitic”

The statements by the Colombian head of state were issued in response to the Israeli entity’s decision to summon its ambassador from Colombia, Margarita Manjarrez, to be reprimanded. This reprimand was to be carried out, according to a statement issued a spokesperson for the apartheid state, Lior Haiat, in response to the “hostile and antisemitic statements made by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, against the State of Israel, during the last week.”

Si hay que suspender relaciones exteriores con Israel las suspendemos. No apoyamos genocidios. Al presidente de Colombia no se le insulta. Convoco a América Laltina a una solidaridad real con Colombia. Y si no es capaz, será el desarrollo de la historia la que dirá la última… https://t.co/WpafrsWkC2 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 15, 2023

In the text, published on Haiat’s X account, it is reported that the meeting with Manjarrez made Israel’s “astonishment” at Petro’s statements clear.

“Israel condemns the president’s statements that reflect support for the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, fuels antisemitism, affects the representatives of the State of Israel, and threatens the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia,” says the press release issued by the Israeli spokesperson.

The press release added that, as a first measure, the apartheid state has decided to halt security exports to Colombia.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

