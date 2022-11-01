BOGOTÁ (Sputnik) – The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, assured the world that the first and most important work to be carried out with the elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will be the protection of the Amazon rainforest. Petro also listed other areas which need to be addressed between the two countries.

Shortly after the election results were announced, Petro wrote the following on his Twitter account: “Issues on the agenda with Brazil: first, the rescue of the Amazon jungle and its scientific study. Second, the path towards a new, non-violent anti-drug policy. Third, an integrated electricity network for America with clean energy. Fourth, Latin American economic integration.”

On October 30, after the victory of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) over Jair Bolsonaro, the Colombian president congratulated his Brazilian counterpart and celebrated his victory with a “Viva Lula” post on his social network accounts.

Several members of Petro’s cabinet also expressed affinity with Lula’s political vision and celebrated his victory in the elections, including Vice President Francia Márquez and Minister of Mines and Energy Irene Vélez.

Regarding the economic integration of the region, Petro has proposed joint work between national governments to deal with the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the slow forecast for 2023, in order to strengthen agricultural production and clean energy in the region.

Lula prevailed in the second electoral round in Brazil with 50.90% of the votes, compared to 49.10% for the current president. Lula will assume his third term as head of the executive on January 1, 2023.

(Sputnik) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

