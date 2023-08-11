As the road to the 2024 presidential elections moves forward, different political alliances that are being formed are becoming more and more transparent; this is especially clear in the solidarity shown by the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) towards the candidate for the far-right opposition primaries, María Corina Machado.

In a press conference held this Monday, August 7, the PCV asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the governor of Trujillo, Gerardo Márquez, for statements—allegedly aimed at María Corina—asking PSUV supporters in the city of Pampanito to condemn, with force if necessary, the presence of those calling for foreign intervention and illegal sanctions.

Maribel Díaz, leader of the PCV, called on Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, to initiate an investigation “into this act of violence, which is a disdain for democratic conduct.”

Following these statements, María Corina Machado herself thanked the PCV for its show of solidarity. She also added that in the “struggle for freedom and democracy, it is important that opposing opinions can coexist.”

Valoro mucho esta declaración. En esta lucha por la Libertad y la democracia debemos coincidir por encima de las diferencias ideológicas. https://t.co/Vl9Zb7QPgK — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) August 9, 2023

It is worth remembering that the alleged link between María Corina Machado and the PCV is not something new; last month, it was reported that the far-right opposition candidate was allegedly paying the PCV to promote her for office.

Last July, the independent pre-candidate for the 2024 presidential elections, Luis Ratti, warned that María Corina Machado was paying the PCV. A few days later, PCV dissidents requested the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to intervene in the PCV itself and to appoint an ad-hoc board of directors, under the premise of condemnation of irregular party elections.

The spokesperson for the PCV dissidents, Henry Parra, indicated that the current leadership does not hold up to the political project of the organization, alleging that the leadership of the PCV coincides with the postulates of the ultra-right wing that has been in charge of “oppressing” the Venezuelan people.

“We are an anti-imperialist political project, but today, the policy of this party is coinciding with the policy of oppression that [the imperialists] have against our people,” stated Parra. “We condemn, from an organic and political point of view, the political leadership that they have been influencing our communist party with, to approach the ultra-right view.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

