Henry Parra explained that the current secretary of the PCV is holding the party hostage.

The Communist Party of Venezuela’s (PCV) former leader and the current leader of dissident communist groups, Henry Parra, said that National Secretary of the PCV Óscar Figuera “went over to the side” of the right wing after breaking ties with the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP), whose parties support the Bolivarian Revolution.

“Óscar Figuera has already gone to the other side. I have seen how he has led the PCV in the last years, I have been dissatisfied, and he knows that this is so,” said Parra when interviewed in the television show A Pulso, broadcasted by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

The PCV dissident from Táchira state denounced that far-right opposition figures in Venezuela, such as Dinorah Figuera, María Corina Machado and Henrique Capriles, have expressed their solidarity with Óscar Figuera and the PCV board. In Parra’s opinion, this suggests that something is happening internally in that party.

“At this moment, there is only one Communist Party of Venezuela, and we want it to continue being only one. What happens is that there are two ways of thinking about what should be the policy of the PCV,” Parra stated.

Parra added that the intervention or illegalization of the Communist Party of Venezuela is not on the table. He recalled that on July 10, PCV dissidents went to the Supreme Court of Justice to request the designation of a new board to lead the communist party. This happened after the PCV broke with Maduro’s government, calling him a neoliberal politician.

The PCV has become close to right-wing political organizations and imperialists in recent years. In 2021, it held meetings with the European Union electoral observation delegation, and recently, PCV’s Óscar Figuera met with the USAID-funded anti-Chavista NGO PROVEA.

