Confirmed: There is a Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Reported Thrombosis Cases – Haiti Rejects the Controversial Vaccine

On Tuesday, April 6, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, Marco Cavaleri, head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that carries out vaccination plans against COVID-19 in the European Union, confirmed “a link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the occurrence of thrombosis recorded among people who received this vaccine, .

“Now we can say it, it is clear that there is a link with the vaccine, which causes that reaction. However, we still do not know why (…) In summary, in the next few hours we are going to say that there is a link, but we still have to understand why it happens.”

He stated that the investigation is still ongoing.

“We are trying to have a precise framework of what is happening, to define the syndrome due to the vaccine (…) Among the vaccinated people, there has been a higher number of cases of cerebral thrombosis going above our expectations, so that we are going to have to say it. “

It has been several weeks since serious, although rare, side effects emerged among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca/Oxford product. These include cases of atypical thrombosis, some of them causing death.

In the UK there have been 30 reported cases and 7 deaths out of a total of 18.1 million doses administered as of March 24.

Although the link between thrombosis and the vaccine has been shown, it does not mean that, for EMA, it provokes it. According to the European agency, under current scientific knowledge, “there is no evidence to support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population.”

However, for Paul Hunter, a specialist in medical microbiology at the University of East Anglia, interviewed by AFP, “the evidence points rather towards the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as the cause.”

As a precaution, several countries have decided to stop administering this vaccine to some age groups, including France, Germany and Canada.

Haiti rejects AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX

This Tuesday, April 6, Spain’s news agency EFE mentioned that undisclosed Haitian officials have made it known that the World Health Organization (WHO), through its regional Pan-American Health Office (PAHO), has been pushing the Caribbean country to take the controversial AstraZeneca vaccine under the UN COVAX program.

The sources also intimated that Haitian authorities have rejected reception of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the multiple reports of adverse and deadly side effects like thrombosis and blood clots.

The sources also intimated that Haitian authorities have rejected reception of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the multiple reports of adverse and deadly side effects like thrombosis and blood clots. The people of Haiti “wont accept it,” EFE reported.

Some experts expressed concern about UN and WHO bureaucrats imposing the AstraZeneca vaccine on small countries with the sole intention of helping Big Pharma.

