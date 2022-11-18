The Venezuelan state airline Conviasa announced that it will offer more than 1,000 seats to enjoy the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins this Sunday, November 20.

Conviasa will connect Caracas and Doha, the capital of Qatar, with the Airbus 340-600 aircraft that has a capacity of 311 passengers. The flights will depart from the Maiquetía International Airport in La Guaira and arrive at the Doha International Airport.

The special flights will be available on November 18, December 1 and 17, so that fans can attend the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches of the World Cup.

“Here is your opportunity to live the experience of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup,” Conviasa announced on its Twitter account in September when the special flights were announced.

Nos vamos desde Caracas a Doha el 18 de noviembre, 01 y 17 de diciembre. Es tu oportunidad de vivir la experiencia del Mundial de Fútbol Qatar 2022. Compra tu boleto en https://t.co/M3KXiUtSuC o en cualquiera de las agencias de viajes autorizadas. pic.twitter.com/TbFmcIgQhy — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) September 4, 2022

The airline also asked users to buy tickets at Conviasa’s website, via its email (conviajes@conviasa.aero), or at any of the authorized travel agencies.

The activation of the Caracas-Doha route by Conviasa will not only help fans to go to the World Cup, it will also encourage tourism in Venezuela.

Travelers from other countries will have the facility to visit Venezuela through the Maiquetía airport.

Venezuela criticizes campaign launched by the West against Qatar

On Wednesday, November 16, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement condemning the smear campaign launched by the West against Qatar regarding the country hosting the Soccer World Cup.

The Venezuelan government condemned the widespread smear campaign that Qatar has faced, after it was announced that it would host the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

“Venezuela, recognizing that sport is a platform for transmitting messages of peace, brotherhood and understanding among the countries of the world, calls on the international community to stop the hegemonic, fascist and imperialist campaign,” reads the statement. It also called upon the international community to stop the calls of boycott made against the 2022 World Cup.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.