On Wednesday, November 16, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with far-right opposition governor of Zulia state, Manuel Rosales, to coordinate joint actions for the welfare of the people of Zulia, as part of a work tour to the state by President Maduro.

After the meeting, the president said that the way forward is and will always be understanding, dialogue and union for the construction of a prosperous country.

Durante el intercambio con el gobernador Manuel Rosales, ampliamos sobre los planes de recuperación de la petroquímica y otros sectores de interés para el pueblo zuliano y el país. ¡El impulso de la Patria es entre todas y todos! pic.twitter.com/RcfUjqNH36 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 17, 2022

President Maduro explained that during the conversation, he and Rosales discussed the recovery plans for the petrochemical industry and other issues of interest for the people of Zulia and the country.

In November last year, Governor Rosales had met with President Maduro at Miraflores Palace. At that time, the president had received Rosales along with the other opposition governors, who had just been elected in the 2021 regional elections.

Estuve reunido con el gobernador del estado Zulia, Manuel Rosales, para coordinar acciones conjuntas de trabajo, en pro del bienestar colectivo del pueblo zuliano. El camino es y será siempre el entendimiento, el diálogo y la unión por la construcción de un país próspero. pic.twitter.com/q7faQjQwYS — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 17, 2022

After the meeting of this Wednesday, Rosales commented that it was “fruitful”, and added that he had discussed with the president “various agreements that will benefit the state of Zulia.”

“I inform Zulia that I continue to address the emergencies of our 21 municipalities,” Rosales wrote in an Instagram post. “Today I made important proposals to President Nicolás Maduro in a fruitful meeting aimed at finalizing working agreements between the different levels of public administration.”

On repeated occasions, the president has reiterated his willingness for dialogue with the opposition in order to consolidate projects that allow the strengthening of the various economic and social sectors of the country.

Maduro traveled to Zulia on Wednesday to attend an assembly of the Workers’ Productive Councils (CPT) of the Ana María Campos Petrochemical Complex.

There, the president announced that the National Congress of Workers’ Productive Councils will take place on January 16 and 17, 2023, to discuss and finalize guidelines for a new socialist management model.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.