The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held a meeting this Tuesday, June 14, to analyze bilateral political and economic relations between the two nations.

The delegations of both countries participated in the meeting. The improvement of cooperation between the countries was discussed, as was the perspective of the heads of state on global, regional, and current affairs.

#EnVivo 📹 | Presidente @NicolasMaduro sostiene reunión con Su Alteza Jeque Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir del Estado de Qatarhttps://t.co/KmHJ7fqsDh — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) June 15, 2022

Cooperation

According to official information, the talks addressed issues related to cooperation in the areas of energy, economy, investment, agriculture, and tourism.

Con su Alteza el Jeque Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir del Estado de Qatar, tuve una extensa conversación, muy fraterna y fructífera en la que abordamos temas de interés que vienen a fortalecer nuestras relaciones. Esta visita, será de gran éxito para nuestros Pueblos. pic.twitter.com/MYQchBVw59 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 15, 2022

President Maduro arrived in Qatar on Tuesday, where he was received by the minister of foreign affairs, Sultan Bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Qatari ambassador to Venezuela, and Venezuela’s chargé d’affaires.

Business roundtable

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan president took part in a roundtable with Qatari businessmen to promote investments in the South American country, held in the EmiriLounge Hall at the Sheraton Hotel Resort in Doha. Venezuela and Qatar are both members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

(Últimas Noticias) by Aurig Hernandez, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

