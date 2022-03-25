Conviasa to Add Peru, Argentina and Chile to Its International Destinations

Venezuela continues to expand its air routes through the airline Conviasa, which from mid-2022 will add Peru, Argentina and Chile as new destinations.

The president of Conviasa, Ramón Velásquez, announced the inclusion of Peru, Argentina and Chile as new international routes to be added in the second half of the year.

“For the second semester we will have seven more destinations, which will allow us to reach 22 international destinations, we are also strengthening local destinations,” reported Velásquez.

RELATED CONTENT: Conviasa Announces Direct Flights from Tehran to Caracas

Likewise, he reiterated that Conviasa will offer flights that will cover the Caracas-Santa Lucía (Mexico) route, after the inauguration of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

The Venezuelan airline became the first to make international connections to this destination, a Conviasa jet was actually part of the inaugural flight ceremony from the airport, on March 21.

“Today we inaugurate our Caracas-Santa Lucía route. Being the first international flight that lands at the new Felipe Ángeles Airport, we strive to provide Venezuelans with greater connectivity to the Aztec land,” read a message on the airline’s Twitter account.

According to the information provided by Conviasa through its website, the cost of the ticket to this destination will be approximately $370, equivalent to Bs 1,594, as maintained by the official exchange rate published by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Authorizes Air Europa to Resume Operations on the Madrid-Caracas Air Route

Somos la primera aerolínea internacional en aterrizar en el Aeropuerto Felipe Ángeles de México, operaremos este destino con frecuencia todos los martes cada 15 días, saliendo de Venezuela a las 03:00 pm, con retorno a las 12:01 am, ofreciendo la tarifa más baja del mercado. pic.twitter.com/Yl9STOltiL — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) March 22, 2022

Conviasa flights to this destination will take place every Tuesdays at 3 in the afternoon, every 15 days, with return flights from Mexico at 12:01 am.

In recent months, Venezuela has added more destinations for air connections as the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) has allowed routes such as Spain and Portugal to restart operations, which had been suspended since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

These new air routes, both local and international, have made it easier for people to enter and leave the country without major setbacks.

Featured image: Conviasa Airbus 300-600 at the Simon Bolivar international airport. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.