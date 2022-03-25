Israeli Forces Detain 16 Palestinians, Including Four University Students, in Occupied Territories

Israeli forces on Monday detained 16 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied territories, including four university students, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and Palestinian security sources said that Israeli forces rounded up four students enrolled in Birzeit University after storming the students’ dormitory in the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah.

Two other Palestinians were detained in the neighboring city of al-Bireh. One of them, Islam al-Tawil, is heading a list running for the March 26 local elections in al-Bireh.

This morning, 4 @BirzeitU #Students were arrested from their dorms in Birzeit. We are gravely alarmed by these ongoing attacks & urge the #International community to take effective steps to help put an end to the repressive measures against #Palestinian students. pic.twitter.com/hfZQfVOHiT — Right to Education (@Right2Edu) March 21, 2022

Israeli soldiers manning the checkpoint of Atara, north of Ramallah, detained one person identified as a resident of Abu Shukheidim village, northwest of Ramallah.

In the district of Jericho, Israeli military vehicles stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, where soldiers rounded up three people.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers forcibly entered a house in Qabatiya town, south of Jenin, and detained a resident.

Two others were detained during a raid at their house in Faqqu’a village.

Israeli occupation forces stormed Nablus and wounded five Palestinians with rubber bullets, 15 with gas grenades, and arrested one man after he was injured. pic.twitter.com/qqun6eB8JK — Reem Ouda (@ReemOuda8) March 16, 2022

In the southern West Bank, the soldiers raided Azza and Aida refugee camps, north of Bethlehem, where they detained two people.

In Hebron district, the soldiers surrounded a house before detaining a resident of Beit Awwa town, west of Hebron city.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers detained two Palestinians in the vicinity of the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel on Sunday evening.

Featured image: Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

(Palestine Chronicle)

