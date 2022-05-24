On Sunday, May 22, the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) announced the official launch of commercial flights between the capitals of Venezuela and Iran on June 18.

The information was released by the President of Conviasa and Minister for Transportation, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, who wrote through his Twitter account that the Caracas-Tehran route will operate every 15 days, with special rates for the inaugural flight.

“Tehran, next destination Conviasa!” wrote Velásquez Araguayán. “This route will operate every 15 days and is now available for purchase on the Conviasa.aero website. Take advantage of the special opening rate and buy your ticket on the Caracas-Tehran route.”

In recent statements, Velásquez Araguayán highlighted the company’s efforts to increase the frequency of flights to destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions of the world.

Currently, the Conviasa makes commercial flights to Viru Viru (Bolivia), Cancún, Toluca, and Santa Lucía (Mexico), Moscow (Russia), Panama, and Havana (Cuba). These last two destinations provide connections to Managua (Nicaragua).

Conviasa also flies to Guayaquil and Quito (Ecuador), Lima (Peru), Madrid (Spain), Santiago de Chile and Buenos Aires (Argentina).

At the end of April, direct flights began between Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of the strengthening of relations between the two countries, both members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA_TCP).

Featured image: Line of Conviasa planes at the Simon Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela. Photo: Aviacionline.com.

