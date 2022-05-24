Orinoco Tribune Editorial Room Talk #3—Colombia: Elections, Internal Crisis & Regional Threat
Caracas, May 23, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The first round of the Colombian presidential elections are scheduled for Sunday, May 29. There is a good chance that Colombia will elect its first center-left president in history, and many doubt Colombia’s oligarchy will allow it.
In the framework of its 3.5-year anniversary, Orinoco Tribune has organized a livestream editorial room chat, the third one, on this topic. Please join us for “Colombia: Elections, Internal Crisis & Regional Threat,” scheduled for Tuesday, May 31 at 1 p.m.
Kawsachun News’ renowned journalist Camila Escalante will join us from Bolivia. She will share with us her impressions on the different topics we want to discuss, with the intention of providing a bit more of clarity on the complex Colombian reality and its regional implications.