More than 700 same-sex marriages have been celebrated in Cuba since the new Family Code was approved in a referendum last year.

The figure was confirmed this Wednesday by the National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX), at the opening of the Cuban Days against Homophobia and Transphobia, which will take place on the island until May 20.

In total, in the six months since the approval of the Code and the end of March, 745 marriages were performed, 462 of them between men and 283 between women; while 35 affective de facto unions between people of the same sex were formalized.

Precisely, this and other advances of the LGTBIQ+ community in Cuba covered by the new legislation will be celebrated during the 16th edition of these days, taking place under the motto “For all families, love is law,” according to the organizers.

To the entry into force of the Family Code — which was endorsed at the polls with 66.85% of the valid votes — the upcoming 35th anniversary of CENESEX is added as a reason for celebration.

Mariela Castro Espín, director of the center, explained at a press conference that this time the emphasis will return to face-to-face activities, after strengthening the virtual environment during the pandemic period.

In this regard, she explained that, however, the online transmissions will be maintained and the main actions will be concentrated in specific and nearby locations, as a measure against the current fuel crisis in the country.

The province of Sancti Spíritus will share leadership with Havana in terms of central activities. They once again include panels, lectures, exhibitions, activist meetings, community fairs and the colorful Conga against Homophobia and Transphobia, in Vedado, Havana.

In addition, the traditional artistic gala will be held, which will have a Havana version — on the 6th, at the National Theater, with the announced presence of Omara Portuondo, among other artists — and another in Sancti Spíritus, on May 17 at the Principal Theater.

In the academic field, the 7th International Trans-Identities, Gender and Culture Colloquium stands out, which will take place as of this Thursday until Saturday, and will bring together specialists, researchers and activists from various countries, such as Mexico, Argentina, the United States, Italy and France.

The event, which is being held for the first time in the context of the Days Against Homophobia and Transphobia, will address various issues related to trans identities, the rights of these people and the treatment of these realities based on science, laws, public policies and society in general.

The Cuban Days against Homophobia and Transphobia began to be officially held in Cuba in 2008. Organized by CENESEX, they are celebrated around May 17, a date established by the United Nations (UN) as International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biophobia.

The commemoration coincides with the day that homosexuality was removed from the international classification of mental illnesses by the General Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 1990.

(OnCuba News)

