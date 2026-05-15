On the left, Benjamin Netanyahu; on the right, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. In the center, a large clenched fist stands out. In the background, several flags of Bahrain are waving. Military aircraft can also be seen flying overhead, along with smoke and structures reminiscent of a conflict zone or geopolitical tension. Photo: MintPress News.

On the left, Benjamin Netanyahu; on the right, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. In the center, a large clenched fist stands out. In the background, several flags of Bahrain are waving. Military aircraft can also be seen flying overhead, along with smoke and structures reminiscent of a conflict zone or geopolitical tension. Photo: MintPress News.