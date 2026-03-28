 Pentagon Reveals Attacks in Latin America Are Just the Beginning – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 28, 2026
Farmer Jose Pena looks for belongings amid rubble after a bomb dropped by the Ecuadorian army in the Lago Agrio region, Sucumbios province, Ecuador, on the border with Colombia, on March 18, 2026. Photo: Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images.

Farmer Jose Pena looks for belongings amid rubble after a bomb dropped by the Ecuadorian army in the Lago Agrio region, Sucumbios province, Ecuador, on the border with Colombia, on March 18, 2026. Photo: Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images.