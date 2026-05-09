"MARITIME INTERDICTION: US Planetary Blockade Dominates Flow of Global Trade, Oil, and Gas," was created by independent journalist Richard Medhurst. It illustrates his argument that the United States is orchestrating a coordinated "global energy heist" to monopolize energy supplies and isolate its geopolitical rivals. Photo: Substack.

"MARITIME INTERDICTION: US Planetary Blockade Dominates Flow of Global Trade, Oil, and Gas," was created by independent journalist Richard Medhurst. It illustrates his argument that the United States is orchestrating a coordinated "global energy heist" to monopolize energy supplies and isolate its geopolitical rivals. Photo: Substack.