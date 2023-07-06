July 6, 2023
A billboard on a Havana highway denounces 60 years of the criminal US  blockade with the following caption next to a hanging rope: "blockade: the longest genocide in history." Photo: AP/File photo.

A billboard on a Havana highway denounces 60 years of the criminal US  blockade with the following caption next to a hanging rope: "blockade: the longest genocide in history." Photo: AP/File photo.