Cuba’s foreign minister condemned the US blockade as brutal, cruel, and inhumane, noting that Washington’s unjust blockade affects the import of medicines.

Cuba never tires of denouncing the US government for its coercive policies against socialist, revolutionary Cuba. Cuba stated that Washington’s sanctions and blockade have cause the current shortage of medicines and the lack of supplies for public health in Cuba, describing as cynical the US government’s statements to the contrary. Cuba’s foreign minister recently recalled that medicines are affected by the same restrictions imposed on all other goods.

In a conference held at the University of Havana, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said that the obstacles preventing the island from acquiring drugs or medical equipment from the US or from US companies are still in force.

He denounced the current US administration, presided over by Joe Biden, for following the same policy of disgraced former US President Donald Trump, and expressed his opinion that the Biden administration has not the slightest intention of reducing the brutal and cruel humanitarian damage caused to the Cuban people.

In the same vein, Rodríguez urged the international community to put more pressure on the White House to lift the unjust blockade of more than six decades against Cuba, which has inflicted not only human damage but also millions of dollars in damages to the Cuban economy.

In recent months, electricity blackouts and fuel and food shortages have increased in Cuba, which was deeply harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on its touring industry. Meanwhile, the White House has taken advantage of these circumstances, applying a maximum pressure campaign to destabilize and promote “regime change” in Cuba. As a result, Cuba’s resistance movements have only strengthened, as has the island’s reputation around the world as a bastion of anti-imperialist resistance.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.