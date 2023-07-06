China’s government imposed export restrictions on two metals crucial for the semiconductor, telecommunications, and electric vehicle industries, Bloomberg reported.

The metals that will be subject to export controls as of August 1 are gallium and germanium. According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, the measure was enacted to protect China’s national security. China is the dominant global producer of both metals and accounts for about 94% of the world’s gallium production.

Exporters must apply for licenses from the China’s Ministry of Commerce if they wish to commence or continue exports. They will also be required to report details of foreign buyers and their purchases.

The technology war launched by the United States against China is nothing new. It was heightened during the Donald Trump administration. Since 2019, in particular, the US has aggressively sought to curb China’s technological advances. China’s industry continues to be a world leader in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and chip manufacturing, for example.

China’s new measure comes on the heels of the intensification of anti-China rhetoric by the United States and its allies in recent months. The Biden administration said it plans to “block sales of some chips used to run artificial intelligence programs,” according to Bloomberg.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo admitted publicly in 2021 that their goal is "to slow down China's rate of innovation". This is not about "national security". The US is waging an economic/tech war on China, in a desperate attempt to maintain hegemonyhttps://t.co/a9a0ExCa6O — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 5, 2023

On this issue, US journalist Ben Norton wrote this Wednesday, July 5, on his social media accounts, that every week the US announces new aggressive acts of economic warfare against China: “Now the Biden admin will restrict access to cloud computing. It uses the ‘national security’ excuse, but the US aim is to prevent China from technologically developing.”

“US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo admitted publicly in 2021 that their goal is ‘to slow down China’s rate of innovation,'” wrote Norton, referring to a CNBC news piece on this issue published in September 2021. “This is not about ‘national security.’ The US is waging an economic/tech war on China, in a desperate attempt to maintain hegemony.”

