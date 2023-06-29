US journalist and activist, Dan Cohen, confronted far-right former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, over the course of a brief walk through the streets of Washington DC, in the United States, questioning the former president about his alleged links to drug traffickers and their financial support to his presidential campaign.

What Duque initially thought would be just a selfie, when Cohen greeted him this Monday, June 26, ended with an interrogation for his alleged ties to drug trafficker José Hernández, alias “Ñeñe Hernández.”

“He [Ñeñe Hernández] paid for your campaign,” the journalist told Duque, who in turn tried to play it off: “What are you talking about? No.” Cohen continued to rebuke him, undeterred: “How much cocaine did he pay you per campaign? How many people did you order killed? What about Alexis López Tapia, the Nazi you brought in to advise?”

¡Hola Colombia! Esta es la confrontación completa con el narcopresidente @IvanDuque en las calles de Washington DC. Mi entrevista (en inglés) finaliza con un mensaje en español: https://t.co/QtT2K2OH2G pic.twitter.com/hIfCj8xgSo — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) June 26, 2023

Iván Duque—as a prize for being an obedient US puppet while president of Colombia—was named a “distinguished fellow” two days after the end of his presidency at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, a US government-funded think tank with a monthly salary of $10,000.

Cohen’s questions evidently bothered Duque, who tried to flee the interrogation and continue on his way. However, this response only strengthened the resolve of the activist, and Cohen kept questioning him.

“I listened to the recordings, he was partying with you all night, man,” the journalist insisted, in reference to narcotics trafficker Ñeñe Hernández. “You were drinking with him in a bar, it was a big celebration, he was at your inauguration; what about all your photos with him on Instagram?”

The exchange of words continued, while the former Colombian president got upset and continued attempts to flee; but not before trying to explain—without any solid arguments—why Colombian drug exports to the US increased during his presidency, as reported by United Nations agencies.

Finally, an upset Duque began to insult the activist in English as he left the place.

“This is Iván Duque, the drug trafficker! Paraco, you are paraco,” Cohen yelled at Duque, using the Colombian term paraco for those who are faithful followers of Álvaro Uribe, “we know everything, murderer! We will see you in jail!”

The confrontation did not go unnoticed on social media platforms, and quickly went viral. This resulted in certain Colombian media outlets that were faithful to clean up Duque’s image and drug trafficking, led by Semana magazine, to position a campaign of aggression against the activist.

Voy a colgarlo en mi pared https://t.co/RuZ0NOTOo0 — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) June 28, 2023

As expected, Duque’s political godfather, former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe, was one of those who rejected the way in which Cohen rebuked Duque.

However, there were many who supported the way in which the activist confronted the former president on the streets of Washington DC. “I really appreciate the messages of support and love,” Cohen wrote via Twitter. “I did what any decent Colombian would have done given the opportunity.”

The closeness between Iván Duque and Ñeñe Hernández is not something new. Last May, Colombian President Gustavo Petro published a photo of his predecessor with the drug trafficker, in response to Duque accusing him of negotiating “with criminals.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

