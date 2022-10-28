October 27, 2022
Australian Ambassador Tom Critchley enjoyed his May 1980 trip to military-occupied East Timor, receiving the happy hospitality and generous assistance of his kind hosts, the Indonesian military. The trip followed inconvenient media reports of the genocidal famine that had killed as many as 180,000, and that the Australians had worked so hard to keep secret. Photo: Department of Foreign Affairs.

