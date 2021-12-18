Defense Minister Condemns US Interventionism in Latin America

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has condemned the United States for its attack on the progressive movements of Latin America for not responding to the hegemonic interests of the US.

“We know that the US and its vile intervention instrument the Southern Command considers any progressive popular movement that rises up against their hegemonic interests as a threat,” denounced Padrino López during a commemorative ceremony for the 191st anniversary of the death of the Liberator Simón Bolívar.

Minister López also made reference to Latin American regional organizations such as the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which now have greater significance in world geopolitics.

The Venezuelan leader opined that “for this reason, we must take care that these organizations do not remain limited to geo-economic aspects so as to ensure their viability and effectiveness… Even more so, because said Command, exercising pro-consul functions in Our America, uses imperialism’s satellite governments to attack our nations, Our America and also to attack the one who founded Colombia: our father the Liberator Simón Bolívar.”

Padrino López stressed that Our America has been able to overcome US aggression with “courage, patriotism, determination, and solid leadership.”

Minister López also advocated the creation of a geopolitical command for the defense of the Latin American integration organizations.

On December 17, Venezuela commemorates the passing of Simón Bolívar, the Latin American liberator who led the fight for the independence of Venezuela, as well as of Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Panama.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

