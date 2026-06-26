“I believe in this path and I hope that this Venezuela, a new Venezuela, a Venezuela with a different political vision, a different concept, a different understanding of politics, will unite for freedom, unity, and integration, as Bolívar envisioned,” said Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during the closing ceremony of the Homeland is America International Colloquium. The conference was held in Caracas to commemorate the 200-year anniversary of the Amphictyonic Congress of Panama, a diplomatic assembly convened and led by Simón Bolívar between June 22 and July 15, 1826.

“We have a responsible duty, with respect, to make it clear what this Latin America, which is in turmoil, is all about—a Latin America that is defending a path of independence and freedom and that is not willing to surrender,” said the acting president. “I believe in this path, and I hope that this Venezuela, a new Venezuela, a Venezuela with a different political vision, a different concept, a different understanding of politics, will unite for freedom, unity, and integration, as Bolívar, our great liberators, Sucre, Francisco de Miranda, and others envisioned.”

At the event, which was attended by historians, politicians, and prominent Venezuelan figures, as well as representatives from 12 countries, Delcy Rodríguez emphasized the need to make this Latin America a reality: “There are ways to make it understood, and there are spaces… That is why Bolívar believed that the diplomatic amphictyony was meant to assert those spaces.”

In addition, she reaffirmed that we must “understand that a united Latin America is not a threat; that a united Latin America is hope for this continent and for humanity.” Amidst enthusiastic applause, she indicated that the land of Bolívar “is offering its support to contribute to this path as a source of hope for the peoples of the world.”

She emphasized that the peoples of the region “know what it is like to have governments that turn their backs on them, and they know what it is like to have governments that are ignorant of their own history, and we are seeing this in our region.”

In that sense, she noted that she believes it is time, 200 years after the Amphictyonic Congress of Panama, “for us to transform what was then one of the most important challenges set forth by our Liberator and make it the guiding principle for each of our peoples in our region.”

She added that this is “the only way we can guarantee economic, political, cultural, and social integration based on the right to self-determination.”

She previously stated that her message, as acting president, to the countries of our region, is “to find our own path on the continent, in the hemisphere, where we live and coexist with a nuclear power, which is the United States, and how we, through respectful relations, through a historical morality that sustains us—because there is ample history that protects us in ethics and morality—how, from that position, we can also carry the truth of our peoples, which is not only material wealth but, profoundly, the identity that has been forged in the history of independence and freedom of our peoples.”

El Gobierno Bolivariano, fiel a sus principios de integración regional, extiende un saludo fraterno a los pueblos y gobiernos de la región con motivo del Día de la Unidad Latinoamericana y Caribeña. Esta fecha conmemora el histórico Congreso Anfictiónico de Panamá, celebrado en… pic.twitter.com/fd27S205Vk — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) June 22, 2026



Foreign Minister Yvan Gil also posted on X in support of Delcy Rodríguez: “The Bolivarian Government, faithful to its principles of regional integration, extends a fraternal greeting to the peoples and governments of the region on the occasion of Latin American and Caribbean Unity Day.

“This date commemorates the historic Amphictyonic Congress of Panama, held in 1826, convened by the Liberator Simón Bolívar to reaffirm the importance of strengthening the independence and political and territorial sovereignty of the newly liberated states and of consolidating the unity of the peoples in a strong and sovereign bloc, oriented toward providing the greatest possible sum of happiness, social justice, and self-determination to our nations in the face of the threats of domination from the north, which were already looming at that time.

“Although the Latin American unity we imagine today may not be identical to that conceived by Bolívar, the political project of integration he bequeathed remains valid and necessary.”

(Diario VEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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