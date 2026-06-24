By Misión Verdad – Jun 22, 2026

The reconfiguration of Venezuelan diplomacy at the beginning of the 21st century marked a drastic break with the inertia of subordination that defined foreign relations in the hemisphere. The political map of the continent was fragmented, devoid of collective defense mechanisms, and its aim was solely to respond to the demands of traditional financial power centers.

In this situation of economic subordination, Venezuela’s strategy was to invert the order of priorities of the traditional blocs. The efforts aimed to redefine the economy, shifting from viewing it as a corporate end in itself to viewing it as a mechanism of interstate protection, essential for safeguarding strategic resources and containing the pressures of a unipolar global financial order.

This proposal for regional complementarity was based on political will and the recognition of the structural asymmetries of each nation. The objective was the creation of an autonomous architecture that employed energy surpluses as tools for social financing and productive sovereignty. Thus, questioning the traditional free trade agreements paved the way for the emergence of unprecedented cooperation platforms at the time.

The impact of Petrocaribe and ALBA-TCP

The creation of Petrocaribe was in response to a need for geopolitical security to stabilize access to energy resources in nations chronically vulnerable to international price shocks. By offering long-term financing schemes and the option to pay part of the oil bill through the transfer of agricultural goods or technical services, the indebtedness of island economies with multilateral banks could be combated.

Due to this financial compensation mechanism, the funds that were previously drained toward global oil corporations remained in the coffers of the recipient states of the Petrocaribe program, thereby creating an opportunity for internal investment.

The collaboration with ALBA expanded this approach by introducing the People’s Trade Treaty, a legal instrument designed to protect local production and promote a non-competitive but complementary trade exchange. This bloc prioritized the fulfilment of fundamental rights through grannational [as opposed to transnational] companies and shared infrastructure projects.

The material viability of these platforms demonstrated that it was feasible to coordinate regional public policies outside the constraints of the West. The continuous supply of energy acted as an economic shield during the global financial crisis of 2008, which prevented the energy collapse in the smaller member nations of the bloc and consolidated a zone of geopolitical peace in the Caribbean. This period demonstrated that correcting structural asymmetries through operational solidarity is an indispensable requirement for any attempt at economic sovereignty in the region.

SUCRE and sovereign financial institutions

The Unified Regional Compensation System (SUCRE) was conceived as a method of mutual dedollarization, designed to free intra-regional trade from the hegemony of the US dollar.

Coming into effect in January 2010, the mechanism operated as a digital unit of account and clearinghouse among the central banks of the bloc. Its technical purpose was to settle trade operations using the local currencies of each exporting and importing country, which reduced the demand for global currencies and minimized the financial intermediation costs charged by Western banks.

The volume of transactions executed through this system demonstrated its operational viability during its peak. Between 2010 and 2015, more than 2.6 billion sucres in accumulated transactions moved through the system—equivalent at the time to more than $3 billion. Ecuador and Venezuela channeled a large part of their bilateral trade in food, medicine, and raw materials through this platform.

In parallel, the ALBA Bank was created, with an initial authorized capital of $2 billion, and the Bank of the South was theoretically copceptualized. Unlike the Bretton Woods institutions, these financial entities were structured under a principle of democratic governance in which each member state had one vote, irrespective of its capital contribution. The central objective was the financing of infrastructure projects and regional productive associations without the imposition of the conditions and fiscal austerity demands that characterize loans from the International Monetary Fund.

Despite its subsequent technical stagnation, the framework laid the methodological foundations for regional monetary autonomy. The SUCRE practically demonstrated the feasibility of alternative payment settlement systems and anticipated current debates in global geopolitics about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and the use of national currencies in multilateral blocks.

From UNASUR to CELAC: political coordination to protect strategic resources

UNASUR represented a qualitative leap in regional integration by integrating diplomatic and commercial agendas to a doctrine of sovereignty over the region’s strategic resources. The approach promoted by Venezuela transformed the traditional extractivist vision of the region and instead brought about the idea that the immense reserve of biodiversity, minerals, freshwater, and hydrocarbons in South America should be managed as a unified economic block against pressures from transnational corporations. The institutional design of UNASUR was structured through specialized South American councils, aimed at coordinating common policies for territorial protection.

A fundamental milestone of the economic strategy was the South American Energy Council, which progressed in the designing of a connectivity and shared infrastructure map for resource distribution. The proposal contemplated the creation of a regional energy bloc and the unification of criteria for setting prices and export quotas, a project that emulated global governance mechanisms like those of OPEC. This approach was aimed at correcting the region’s asymmetries through fair access to energy and to transform natural resources from mere raw materials for export into the foundation of autonomous industrial development.

In parallel, the South American Defense Council conceptualized the protection of these assets against foreign interventionist doctrines, defining strategic resources as the core of collective national security. This vision translated into concrete projects such as the UNASUR Strategic Defense Studies Center, responsible for auditing and mapping the region’s material potential. The ultimate goal was to create a zone of peace that would prevent the fragmentation of the bloc and shield local economies from external sanctions and blockades.

In this context, CELAC expanded the geographical scope of this political coordination and projected it as a unified bloc before global powers. The economic agenda of CELAC prioritized the diversification of trade partners and the establishment of high-level South-South cooperation relations, especially with the People’s Republic of China.

Unfinished economic integration

The material result of the integration cycle driven by Venezuela translated into large-scale continental economic and financial achievements, reflecting both a massive flow of resources and a powerful substrate of structural potentialities. The financing programs helped maintain stable balance of payments during times of great economic instability.

Through Petrocaribe, Venezuela supplied more than 300 million barrels of crude oil to the beneficiary nations of the Caribbean and Central America between 2005 and 2018, an amount that helped cover 43% of the internal energy demand of the recipient countries. This mechanism generated savings in the oil bill that exceeded $14 billion dollars the signatory states, of which more than $4 billion were redirected to local socio-productive investment funds and agricultural subsidies.

On the other hand, the institutional network of ALBA-TCP boosted the growth of non-traditional exports from the smaller member countries. The design of this bloc prioritized the complementarity of local markets; for example, agricultural and light manufacturing sales from Nicaragua to the Venezuelan market experienced a substantial increase starting in 2007, which provided for the opening of sovereign distribution channels that did not strictly depend on the fluctuations of traditional trade exchanges dominated by Western corporations.

In the realm of macro-platforms, CELAC demonstrated its main economic utility by functioning as a bloc to negotiate with third parties. The China-CELAC Ministers’ Forum became the ideal political bridge to channel foreign direct investments and large-scale infrastructure financing, a milestone that helped transcend the limitations of fragmented bilateral agreements.

In parallel, the South American Council of Infrastructure and Planning (COSIPLAN) of UNASUR was able to structure a technical portfolio of 544 territorial integration projects—roads, bridges, and electrical grids—designed to connect historically isolated areas and activate intraregional trade.

These initiatives highlighted the material potential of the region to create an autonomous economic bloc. Latin America and the Caribbean have the capacity to integrate 20% of the world’s oil reserves, critical minerals essential for the “energy transition,” and a critical mass of water and food resources suitable for ensuring the region’s sovereignty.

The stagnation of this institutional architecture and the lack of continuity in real industrial connection projects do not stem from technical infeasibility but from the absence of political will and economic convergence on the part of the other regional leaders of the continent.

While Venezuela, in a context of US siege and pressure, maintained for decades its constant willingness to preserve the cohesion of the bloc, the ideological oscillations and the subordination of subsequent governments of the other countries to corporate interests paralyzed the processes of regional integration and consolidation of a common agenda for productive development.

The base for the reactivation of a sovereign economic and productive circuit remains intact; its materialization depends on the understanding of integration as a geopolitical necessity for collective survival.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH