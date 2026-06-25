A huge Palestinian flag hangs on a mosque during an anti-¨Israel¨ protests at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq-in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Photo: AP.

A huge Palestinian flag hangs on a mosque during an anti-¨Israel¨ protests at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq-in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Photo: AP.