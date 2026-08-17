Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced this Saturday that the National Popular Consultation, originally scheduled for July and suspended after the earthquakes, will take place on October 11.

During an event for the granting of credits to 157 condominiums in Caracas, Rodríguez recalled that “on July 12 we had a popular consultation that, at the request of the communes due to the double seismic event, was canceled.”

“I want to announce that on October 11 of this year, we will go to a popular consultation so that the communal councils, communes, communal circuits, and the condominium boards, which for the first time will participate, can start looking at what projects they want to bring to the consultation,” she stated.

Furthermore, she said that the objective is that “the funds go directly to what the community decides, to what the condominium boards decide.”

She urged the community to start organizing for the upcoming consultative process, assuring that “it is a way for us to also consolidate our democratic path.”

On July 7, Héctor Rodríguez, minister for education, reported on the rescheduling of the National Popular Consultation at the request of the communal members due to the contingency caused by the double seismic event.

He also announced at that time that the financial resources originally earmarked for this consultation would be redirected immediately to support, care for, and rebuild the homes the families affected bu the June 24 catastrophic earthquake.

Communal Councils renovation

Simultaneously, on Sunday, Venezuelans went to the polls on the second day of the national communal process for the renewal of spokespeople in the communal councils throughout the country. This organizational effort represents a strategic milestone for the direct consolidation of grassroots governance in each community.

“Twenty years after their creation, the Communal Councils constitute the organizational base of Popular Power in Venezuela,” highlighted the Ministry for Communes through in a social media post.

The process encompasses a significant portion of the active structures to update their executive representation and working committees. “Today there are more than 48,000 such structures nationwide, of which 18,000 are participating in this stage of the National Plan for the Renewal and Adaptation of Spokespersons for Community Councils,” the ministry added.

The process aims to reaffirm communal leadership and ensure the operational implementation of local projects. “The Communal Election Fairs allow for the renewal of leadership, the legitimization of new spokespeople, and the continuation of projects and tasks that each community promotes through its own organization,” the ministry concluded.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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