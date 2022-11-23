On Tuesday, November 22, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello participated in the opening of the 19th Congress of the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Student Organization (OCLAE). In welcoming the young people of OCLAE, Cabello stated that Venezuela is the homeland of the student and anti-imperialist movements.

Cabello welcomed 10,000 young people to the congress, with 1,000 international guests, 1,500 Venezuelans, and 7,500 students who will connect online during the event.

“Welcome to your Homeland. Venezuela is the Homeland of student movements, of anti-imperialist movements,” Cabello said, “the Working Group of the São Paulo Forum was also held here.”

He also highlighted the values ​​of the Bolivarian and revolutionary youth, stating that future presidents of the Latin American peoples could be found there.

He expressed that youth constitutes the greatest guarantee that the peoples of this region will continue to live in freedom as their leadership grows.

"Cuando nosotros vemos a un joven de la Revolución, sabemos que ahí está presente la alegría, la fe, la esperanza, la lucha, las batallas que vienen, pero también están presentes todas las victorias", Diosdado Cabello.

During his speech, he urged young people not to allow anyone to poison them or make them speak ill of their own country.

“The youth in the world have no reason to support imperialism. On the contrary, they have many reasons to declare themselves resolutely anti-imperialist,” Cabello added.

Cabello then called for maintaining unity and integration of all revolutionary forces in the face of imperial attacks, stating that Latin America has been subjected to the ferocious attack of US imperialism and its allies.

“Twenty-four years later, with its ups and downs,” Cabello said, “today, we can offer a smile to the world about what is happening in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

OCLAE’s 19th congress began this Monday, November 21, with a march for Students’ Day. Presentations and workshops are taking place from Tuesday, November 22, until Thursday, November 24, with the congress closing on Friday, November 25.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

