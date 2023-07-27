The lifting of illegal US and European sanctions against Venezuela has become the new issue in the endless dispute among Venezuelan opposition groups. Businesspeople, economists, and political leaders were engaged in a give and take regarding the lessening or strengthening of the unilateral coercive measures.

After the new president of Fedecámaras, Adán Celis, said that the lifting of the sanctions would allow a more fluid trade and economic recovery, right-wing precandidate to the primaries Andrés Velázquez criticized him.

Celis, the new head of the most prominent business association in Venezuela (Fedecamaras), stated out that the organization is asking for the lifting of illegal sanctions against Venezuela, given that these have only impoverished the country.

“No one can ask for a country to be sanctioned, that is no good,” Celis said in an interview. “What they have done is damage to the country.”

In response to these statements, Velázquez, precandidate for La Causa R, branded Celis as disgraceful. In the opinion of the opposition politician, “poverty and national ruin are the responsibility of the thieves in power.”

“Corruption, their incompetence and their irresponsibility with this people is what has us in this abyss. Let it be clear,” wrote Velázquez on a message posted on his social media accounts.

However, the dispute did not end there, since Velasquez was answered by right-wing economist Luis Oliveros, who defended the necessity of the lifting of sanctions.

Oliveros stated that he found it “incredible” that, despite all that has been seen, “there are people who continue to support the sanctions.” The economist asked Velasquez if he has explained to his voters the benefits of the sanctions and the good things they have brought to Venezuela.

“Politicians who refuse to understand, their time is over,” wrote Oliveros. “We won’t miss them.”

This is not the first time that Luis Oliveros has criticized opposition leaders for supporting the sanctions. Last April, he stated that the illegal US sanctions were a very serious mistake and represented the primary obstacle to the recovery of the country’s oil industry.

“I consider that part of the opposition became ‘sanction dependent,’ ‘OFAC dependent.’ They forgot how to do politics and stayed waiting for someone else to solve their problem,” the opposition economist wrote.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

