North Korean leader Kim Jong-un concluded his official visit to Russia, his second in four years.

The farewell ceremony took place at the Artyom-Primorsky 1 railway station. The journey from Artyom to Khasan, a Russian town on the border with North Korea, is over 200 kilometers, so the DPRK leader faces a journey of several hours by train.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia’s Far East on September 12, and on September 13, he met with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian province of Amur. On September 15, Kim toured two aerospace plants in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. On September 16, he visited several military facilities in Vladivostok during the day, where he had the opportunity to see various models of long-range bombers, a MiG-31I interceptor equipped with Kinzhal missiles, and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, all manufactured in Russia. In the evening, he attended a ballet performance.

On September 17, Kim Jong-un met with students from the Far Eastern Federal University, attended a show at the oceanographic complex in the Primorye region, and visited some food processing companies.

This is Kim Jong-un’s second visit to Russia. During his first visit in April 2019, the North Korean leader limited his activities to the city of Vladivostok, where he met with the Russian president at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. Moscow emphasizes that Russia intends to maintain good relations with DPRK based on the principles of mutual respect.

