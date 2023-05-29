According to the Third Constitutional Chamber of Lima, the proceeding presented complies with the admissibility requirements.

A constitutional appeal filed by the defense of the former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, could annul the resolution issued by the Congress to remove him from office due to “moral incapacity.”

The appeal was admitted by the Third Constitutional Chamber of Lima, as it complies with the admissibility requirements. By virtue of its validity, a virtual hearing was set for June 23 to examine it with the participation of former President Castillo and other parties involved.

According to the provisions, the lawsuit will be brought to the attention of the attorneys of the Judiciary and the Parliament, who must present their arguments within 10 days.

The defense of the former president seeks the declaration of inadmissibility of the process against him. Among their arguments is that the former president never committed the alleged crime of rebellion, since the coup d’état did not take place.

In an extraordinary session last December, the Peruvian Congress approved a motion of censure against Castillo, shortly after he announced the dissolution of the chamber and the call for new legislative elections.

As a result, he was arrested and remains in preventive custody.

