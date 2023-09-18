The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, spoke about his historic official visit to the People’s Republic of China, to Algeria, and the results of the G77+China Summit that recently concluded in Cuba.

He made the statements on Sunday, September 17, at the Maiquetía International Airport in La Guaira, upon his return to Venezuela following the tour, which concluded with agreements for the development and benefit of Venezuela.

President Maduro stated that during the G77+China meeting, held in Havana, Cuba during September 15-16, he felt “the admiration and love of the world for the Venezuelan people.”

“All the delegations approached us to congratulate our people for their resistance, and to say that Venezuela is the light and the beacon in the struggle of the Global South peoples for peace and equality,” President Maduro said. “Venezuela is loved by the world, followed by the world. Today, in the 21st century, we are a beacon of justice, equality, and social justice.”

He also referred to the agreements reached in China for Venezuela’s development, as well as what was accomplished in Algeria which he also visited.

“Venezuela is occupying its place in world geopolitics with courage, telling the truth, and developing well-being for the construction of a superior society in Venezuela,” he emphasized. “We are building paths of cooperation; we are standing, victorious, and stronger than ever.”

Regarding his China tour, President Maduro said it was “historic.”

“The doors have been opened for a splendid phase in trade and financial relations between China and Venezuela,” the president said, and added that he will continue working for the country and its definitive recovery, despite the constant sabotage efforts by the right wing.

“A new horizon is opening up now in relations with China, the great superpower of the 21st century,” he stressed.

Venezuela-Algeria flights will start soon

President Maduro also spoke about the series of discussions he had with the prime minister of Algeria, Aymene Benabderrahmane.

The Venezuelan president stated that during the meeting, held in the city of Algiers, agreements in the areas of oil, gas, education, technology, agriculture, and others were reviewed.

He further announced that the Algeria-Venezuela air route will open soon.

“In the coming weeks, the flight will begin. It will be a round trip, and will last nine hours. It will open up bilateral tourism and trade,” he said.

He added that cooperation in education and gas sectors to train workers in Venezuela is being worked on.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/DD/SC

