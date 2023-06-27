The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) is warning that aggressive actions by the United States, including US military exercises with South Korea, are pushing the peninsula toward nuclear conflict.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry’s Institute for American Studies issued a report on Sunday detailing the bellicose moves by the United States that have brought the level of military tension on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia closer to nuclear war.

The report specifies that after the election of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, “bent on subservience to the United States,” the territory of the southern neighbor has become a space for joint military exercises, which are becoming increasingly reckless in its scale, scope, intensity and content.

Noting that the United States is conducting various intelligence operations in the region in an unprecedented manner, the study warns that great-power interests are intertwined on the Korean Peninsula and, if a war breaks out, it will quickly escalate into “a world war and an unprecedented thermonuclear war.”

“USA has had the eye of greed on the Korean Peninsula since the mid-19th century, after which it illegally occupied South Korea under the guise of a ‘liberator’ and ‘protector’” at the end of World War II, the report reads.

This year, the United States has intensified hostile actions that seriously violate DPRK’s sovereignty and security interests. North American and South Korean forces also carried out several nuclear war exercises in 2022.

The report makes it clear that as long as the US does not eliminate “its anachronistic hostile policy” towards DPRK, Pyongyang will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities to protect its sovereignty, dignity, and security.

Washington and Seoul have significantly expanded their military maneuvers in recent years. Given this situation, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on March 28, recommended that DPRK increase the production of atomic materials for military use in order to improve the country’s nuclear capacity. In addition, he urged “continue efforts to relentlessly strengthen” the nuclear forces.

The report was issued to coincide with the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, in which about 20% of North Korea’s population was killed by the US and its allies in order to prevent the unification of Korea under a democratically elected Communist leadership.

To mark the occasion, mass rallies took place in DPRK, including in Pyongyang’s May Day stadium, where about 120,000 gathered to condemn the US imperialist war that devastated their country. Youth and workers held anti-imperialist placards and condemned US aggression. “The imperialist US is the destroyer of peace,” read one banner, according to the corporate news outlets Reuters.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

