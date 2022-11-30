The former vice president of Ecuador, Jorge Glas, was released from prison on Monday, November 28, after a judge issued a precautionary measure in his favor.

The release measure was approved by the judge of the Santo Domingo Criminal Unit, Emerson Curipallo. The decision stipulates that the former vice president will have to present himself once a week at the Litoral Penitentiary in the city of Guayaquil, and is prohibited from leaving the country.

Following this decision, the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), published a statement to announce that it would comply with the judicial measure.

“The order received at CRS Pichincha No. 2 meets the requirements provided by law; therefore, this service—as the executing body of the judicial provisions—will abide by the judge’s resolution as resolved,” read the text.

🔴#ATENCIÓN | @SNAI_Ec informa que acatará la decisión del Juez de #SantoDomingo que dispuso la liberación del exvicepresidente @JorgeGlas. Asegura que la boleta cuenta con todos los requisitos previstos en la ley. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3YeeOTXcw5 — Radio Pichincha (@radio_pichincha) November 29, 2022

This judicial decision occurs after, on November 10, the Court of Appeal of the National Court of Justice of the country annulled the sentence of eight years in prison against Glas and six other people implicated in the Singue case.

At that time, the court unanimously declared the violation of due process and the right to defense of Glas, allowing the former vice president to request the unification of sentences to have access to a limited liberation measure.

The 53-year-old former vice president left jail in the afternoon of this morning wearing a neck brace, dark jacket, and glasses.

🔴#ÚLTIMAHORA | A esta hora sale @JorgeGlas de la cárcel 4 de #Quito, en medio de la alegría de simpatizantes. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lUrvc6Kshj — Radio Pichincha (@radio_pichincha) November 29, 2022

Legislators and supporters attended in order to receive him upon his release from Prison 4 in Quito.

Glas, who held the vice presidency under former President Rafael Correa, was sentenced in December 2017 to six years in prison for alleged links to a corruption plot with the Brazilian firm Odebrecht. The decision was viewed as political persecution, or “lawfare,” by experts in Ecuador and abroad.

Jorge Glas was sentenced to six and eight years in prison under two sentences; the first for illicit association, and the second for aggravated bribery.

This is the second time that Glas has been released on probation thanks to a court ruling. In April 2022, he was temporarily released after benefiting from a habeas corpus that was later revoked.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

