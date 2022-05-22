Ecuador: Former Vice President Jorge Glas Sent to Prison Again

The habeas corpus granted to former Vice President of Ecuador Jorge Glas was revoked this Friday, May 20, by the Provincial Court of Santa Elena, thus sending him back to prison.

The Santa Elena Court ordered the annulment of the habeas corpus—granted by the judge of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of the Parish of Manglar Alto, Diego Javier Moscoso, on April 9—on grounds of “lack of jurisdiction of territory in the processing of the case.”

Glas, like former President Rafael Correa and many of his most charismatic officials, is a victim of lawfare, which is political persecution disguised as criminal procedures, with the intention of eliminating any possibility of re-election of Correa or anyone close to him.

The Santa Elena Court ordered the former vice president to present himself to pertinent authorities for his subsequent transfer to the Sierra Centro Norte Cotopaxi Regional Social Rehabilitation Center.

The Court also instructed the General Commander of the Police, Fausto Salinas, for immediate compliance with the arrest order of Jorge Glas, regardless of any legal action or recourse that could be presented. In addition, the State Attorney General’s Office was ordered to investigate the conduct of all those officials of the National Service of Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty and (SNAI) who had participated in the case to ensure Glas’ release through habeas corpus.

Glas, however, surrendered himself, stressing that he has nothing to hide, and that if the Ecuadorian justice system does not work, the international justice system will.

Glas’ habeas corpus appeal hearing was held last Wednesday, May 17, when the defense reiterated the reasons why the measure was granted. They alleged lack of medical attention, which put the former VP’s life at risk.

At that time, the Attorney General of the State, Íñigo Salvador, asserted that the Attorney General’s Office was not summoned to the habeas corpus proceeding, and that the prison service (SNAI) lacks legal status which left the State defenseless, which is why he asked for revocation of the sentence.

The former vice president was released from the Latacunga prison on April 10, after having served four years and six months in prison, for allegations of his involvement in the Odebrecht, Singue and Bribes corruption cases.

Glas’ lawyer, Edison Loaiza, affirmed that the writ of habeas corpus was granted due to Glas’ serious health condition, given that he has to take 22 pills a day for a host of complications.

