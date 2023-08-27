Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that the parliamentary elections abroad will be repeated because the electronic voting systems used abroad suffered cyber-attacks.

“We are proceeding to make the necessary arrangements to repeat the parliamentary elections in the electoral districts abroad,” the president of Ecuador’s CNE, Diana Atamaint, announced on Friday, August 25.

The three special electoral districts defined correspond to countries in Europe, Asia, and Oceania; the United States and Canada; and Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa.

Each of these three constituencies elects two parliamentarians, making a total of six who will be members of the newly elected National Assembly, composed of 137 legislators.

Preliminary results of the elections abroad, held on August 20, gave three legislators to the leftist Revolución Ciudadana and another three to Construye.

BOLETÍN 📰 | Instalamos la Audiencia Pública de Escrutinio de las #EleccionesAnticipadas2023Ec. 🗳️🔍 Conoce los detalles aquí. ⤵️https://t.co/gaBoQEP53I pic.twitter.com/pYT7vzvOwV — cnegobec (@cnegobec) August 25, 2023

Atamaint stated that the National Technical Direction of Electoral Processes and the CNE Legal Counsel will present the corresponding reports regarding the repeated elections abroad.

She further stated that the date and modality of the voting process abroad will be announced soon. However, Atamaint clarified that the repetition of the parliamentary elections abroad will not affect the first round results of the presidential election, which was also held on August 20.

Earlier, the Ecuadorian CNE had blamed the problems in the overseas voting system on cyber-attacks suffered in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia, and China.

A total of 400,000 Ecuadorians are eligible to vote abroad in these elections. Of those eligible, 123,854 had registered to vote on the computer platform, but only 51,643 were able to vote effectively.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

