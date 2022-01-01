Elias Amare: ‘TPLF’s Regime Was Throughout Supported by US, EU Financially, Militarily, and Politically’

Why have the western powers supported TPLF all this time? What has been the history of TPLF’s rise and fall from power in the country? Elias Amare, editor of Horn of Africa TV, explains.

Throughout its regime, and even now during the current civil war in Ethiopia, the TPLF has enjoyed support from the United States and the European Union. Why have the western powers supported TPLF all this time? What has been the history of TPLF’s rise and fall from power in the country? Elias Amare, editor of Horn of Africa TV, explains.

Featured image: Ethiopian civilians in a rally in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on December 5, 2021, condemning the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) atrocities and US-EU intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ping

(Peoples Dispatch) by Elias Amare

