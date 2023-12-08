The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, criticized the government of the United States (US) for its bias against Venezuela regarding the dispute over the Essequibo territory.

During an official event commemorating the delivery of the 4.8 millionth house through the Great Venezuelan Housing Mission (GMVV) at the Casona Cultural Aquiles Nazoa in Miranda on Thursday, December 7, President Maduro urged the citizens of Venezuela, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant against the schemes orchestrated by the international right wing aimed at depriving Venezuela of the Essequibo territory. This call came in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s affirmation of his government’s support for Guyana, which laid claim to the Arbitral Award that illicitly transferred the Venezuelan territory of Essequibo to Guyana during its time as a British colony, a move deemed invalid by Venezuela.

“The US empire, the remnants of the British Empire, and the right wing intend to dispossess us of our land,” President Maduro said in his speech. “Just look at it yourselves, the Secretary of State Blinken, from the United States, came out against Venezuela, supporting the Arbitral Award of 1899 that they imposed together with the British Empire.”

He added that the conspiracy against Venezuela is being constructed from different fronts, and those who participate in this plot are the same people who tried to carry out a coup d’état and install a parallel government in Venezuela.

“Iván Duque, Sebastián Piñera, Mario Benítez, among others, the same ones who tried to invade from Cúcuta; the same ones who took Guaidó to Cúcuta; the same ones who support López, Borges, Machado, Capriles; [are] the same ones who appear with a document claiming that the Essequibo belongs to Guyana, ignoring the rights of Venezuela, ignoring the decision of the people,” he pointed out.

President Maduro added that the objective of the plan is to seize a territory with vast natural resources for purely capitalist purposes. “They want to dig their claws in, to dismember the country into twenty pieces, and to steal the wealth that belongs to Venezuelans, who are the descendants of none other than the great Liberator Simón Bolívar,” he added.

He emphasized that the Venezuelan nation must assert its will, with national unity, to defend the mandate of the December 3 referendum, and to condemn those who align themselves with powerful transnational corporations like ExxonMobil.

“I call on the people for maximum morale, for maximum unity,” he stressed. “I call on our people, especially our youth, because the Essequibo and the entire map belong to you.”

Construction of housing units for Essequibo

President Maduro announced that 120 homes will be constructed in the village of San Martín de Turumbán, located on the bank of the Cuyuní River in Bolívar state, close to the de facto border of the disputed Essequibo territory. “We will proceed with the construction of 120 new homes in San Martín de Turumbán, on the Cuyuní River, for the dignified housing of the Venezuelan Esequiban people,” President Maduro announced during the event to hand over housing units to the people of Miranda state. “The Great Venezuelan Housing Mission arrives in Guayana Essequiba, to honor, accompany and embrace our communities.”

Housing Minister Ildemaro Villarroel, who also participated at the event, reported that the topographic survey for the construction of 120 housing units has been completed already, and heavy machinery has started working on the ground. A school will also be constructed in the same area as the homes.

President Maduro added that he had held a meeting with the sole authority of the new state of Guayana Esequiba, Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello, where they discussed issues related to social plans, education, healthcare, and housing for the people of the region.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

