Colombia has officially returned to the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) after a gap of 5 years, as part of President Gustavo Petro’s commitment to regional unity.

Colombia withdrew from UNASUR on August 10, 2018, during the government of ex-President Iván Duque, who considered the regional bloc an “accomplice of the Venezuelan dictatorship.”

Through a statement released on Wednesday, December 6, the Colombian Foreign Ministry announced that the decision to return to UNASUR was made due to the country’s commitment to regional unity and under instruction from President Petro, to strengthen Colombia’s collaborative ties in South America.

Atendiendo el llamado del presidente @petrogustavo a la unidad regional y al fortalecimiento de los lazos de colaboración en América del Sur, Colombia retorna a la UNASUR, tras cinco años de ausencia. pic.twitter.com/VYPRB2oRqW — Cancillería Colombia (@CancilleriaCol) December 6, 2023

“Colombia’s return to UNASUR represents a milestone in its regional integration policy by advocating for the reactivation of the mechanism, and demonstrates Colombia’s willingness to work hand in hand with other member States to address shared challenges and opportunities in the region,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, December 5, the first meeting of the Council of Representatives of the UNASUR was held, in which the Colombian authorities ratified their willingness to return to the regional integration process.

At the meeting, representatives exchanged their views on the future path to be adopted by the South American integration mechanism.

The Council of Representatives is composed of delegates from each UNASUR member state. The representatives will meet periodically to work for the regional integration agenda.

“By rejoining UNASUR, Colombia wishes to actively contribute to the construction of a future of cooperation and sustainable development in the region,” the Foreign Ministry statement concluded.

Colombia’s re-integration to UNASUR had been announced in May by President Petro during the summit of South American heads of state held in Brazil.

At that time, Colombian President Petro announced that his country would return to the alliance of South American countries formed in 2008.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

