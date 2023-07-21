Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro celebrated the completion of the 4.6 millionth house, a remarkable achievement delivered through the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela (GMVV) program, which stands as a significant milestone of the Chavista government’s commitment to providing millions of homes. “We did it, we made it,” Maduro said in his announcement. “Here is a milestone of 4,600,000 housing solutions, and from here we will keep moving forward.”

The head of state reported thatSan Isidro housing development in the Tocuyo parish of the Monseñor Iturriza municipality, Falcón state, witnessed the allocation of 112 houses to deserving families.

The Azualde family had the honor of receiving the keys to house number 4.6 million. Luis Eduardo Azualde, representing his family, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support received from “your protective hand—President Nicolás Maduro—and the team that accompanies you.”

“Have hope,” he continued, inspiring the gathered crowd. “Let’s hold onto faith and believe that our dream will indeed come true. There is a chance, and we must exercise patience.”

This urban residential solution boasts not only comfortable living spaces but also essential amenities like the “Maestro Aristóbulo Istúriz” kindergarten and primary school, catering to the education of the community’s young ones. Additionally, a sports field offers a space for local children to enjoy physical activities. The presence of the San Isidro healthcare facility, a part of the Barrio Adentro healthcare program, further ensures the well-being of residents right on site.

The president elaborated on the Chavista government’s impressive achievements through the GMVV program, having constructed 1,255 distinct housing developments spanning across 9,837 hectares of land—an area approximately six times the size of the Swiss city of Geneva. These efforts are a testament to their unwavering commitment to provide suitable housing for the Venezuelan population. Moreover, an astounding 39,580 tons of cement have been utilized in the construction of ten hydroelectric dams, including the prominent Guri dam, signifying a substantial investment in the nation’s infrastructure and energy resources.

Likewise, 1,232,961 km of electric cables have been used, which, “taking into account the circumference of the planet,” President Maduro added, “would represent 30 laps around the Earth.” He further noted that 16,766 tons of steel have been used, having been utilized in the construction of 838 bridges, including the bridge over Lake Maracaibo, the second longest bridge in Latin America.

A further 43,000 square kilometers of glass were used in these construction projects; this totals a surface area that could cover Lake Valencia. Maduro highlighted the fact that all these housing developments, built by the GMVV, are equipped with all facilities.

President Maduro pointed out that, to date, 97% of the sinks, washbasins, doors, and bricks are manufactured in Venezuelan territory. “We are told to work quickly,” he said, “but we must remember how much effort and how much work is needed to bring the construction of housing to a successful conclusion and deliver, turnkey, your own roof.”

“Before, we imported it; now, we produce it. We are producing everything in Venezuela,” Maduro reiterated, pointing out that, in the midst of the difficulties generated by the economic, financial, and commercial persecution, “Venezuela has been reborn, and we have turned damages into assets to produce things,” he added.

Families receive the keys to their new homes

During the announcement, the president also spoke of the delivery of 120 new multi-family homes in the Ciudad Tiuna housing development in the parish of El Valle, Caracas. The delivery of these new homes marks the beginning of a progressive boom in housing for the workers of the national electricity sector.

Néstor Reverol, minister of people’s power for electric energy and vice-president of the public works and services sector, reported that these developments benefited workers of the national electric system, and that “the resources used for the construction of houses were obtained from the inventory of Corpoelec.”

In Yaracuy state, 40 single-family houses were delivered in the “El Naranjal” housing development, located in the Yumare parish of the Manuel Monge municipality.

A total of 96 single-family homes are being developed in the Puerta del Llano housing development, in the Alto Barinas parish, Barinas state.

The delivery of these homes will benefit more than 280 families in the health, military, security, transportation, youth, and labor sectors, among many others.

Madelein Aguilar, of one of the beneficiary families, thanked the Bolivarian Government “for materializing our dream of a decent home. This is real, working for the homeland, and we as a family are committed so that the GMVV continues to develop.”

In Bolívar state, 60 houses were delivered in the Ciudad Socialista el Gigante Hugo Chávez Frias housing development, located in the La Paragua sector.

In Guárico state, 20 multi-family houses were delivered in the Hugo Chávez housing development, in the parish of San Juan de los Morros.

To date, 168 homes are currently under construction, and a further 560 are expected to be built in the urban development. The homes delivered consist of two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and all relevant facilities in a construction area of 64 square meters.

GMVV to support entrepreneurs

During the ceremony, President Maduro announced the launching of the program “Tu Vivienda, Tu Mejor Emprendimiento” (Your Home, Your Best Entrepreneurship), which will provide support to entrepreneurs living in the housing developments of the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela.

“This plan is aimed at the Venezuelan youth,” he announced, “whose purpose is to provide loans for the self-construction, expansion and refurbishing of housing.”

In the words of the minister for habitat and housing, Ildemaro Villarroel, the loan program will make it easier for “those young people, who have their own land or land owned by their parents, to expand their homes.”

“The Youth Plan seeks to give young people, in a focused manner, the capacity to acquire credits for the expansion and remodeling of houses, credits for the acquisition of materials, as well as to rehabilitate roofs of houses,” said Villarroel.

A similar project, Vivienda Digna para las Madres de la Patria (Decent Housing for the Mothers of the Homeland), was also recently launched, which is aimed at financing mechanisms for the self-construction of housing.

“Parents and youths are becoming an important focus of the GMVV,” Villarroel pointed out, following with an announcement that from the second half of 2023 onwards, efforts will be aimed at guaranteeing the delivery of loans in regard to the housing sector.

The Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela was created on April 30, 2011, in response to the historic housing crisis generated by the governments of the 4th Republic. So, at the beginning of that year, Commander Hugo Chávez made the decision to carry out the most ambitious housing plan in the history of Venezuela, which is continuing to pay off today.

