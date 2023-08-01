The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, participated this Monday in the Congress of the Nueva Epoca [Congress of the New Epoch] which took place in the Bolívar Theater, in Caracas, where he said that the people have always tried to escape from capitalism.

“I am convinced that capitalism does not accept that there is another economic model that is better than the economic model of neoliberalism,” said Evo Morales. The peoples of the world, he added, “by heritage and by history, are anticolonialists and anti-imperialists.”

The event was attended by Venezuela’s Minister for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, who noted that the Congress of the Nueva Epoca is a space for encouragement and hope, “for confidence in the creative powers of the people, as well as for faith in a future of equality for all.”

Recibe el Congreso de la Nueva Época a Evo Morales, ex presidente de #Bolivia y dirigente político de la Patria Grande, quien en breve dará una clase magistral. Un honor darle la bienvenida en nombre del presidente @NicolasMaduro a la Patria de Bolívar y Chávez. #31Jul #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/DjS2lmUE2w — Ernesto Villegas Poljak (@VillegasPoljak) July 31, 2023

Villegas added that the Venezuelan people defeated the contemporary promoters of the Monroe Doctrine: “with heroic resistance, those plans fizzled out.”

He recalled that the Bolívar Theater was filled with people wishing to return Chávez to the place where they had placed him in April 2002, the presidency, and wishing to support the struggle of the Bolivian people when they suffered an onslaught of fascism in 2019, which they overcame with political intelligence and determination.

“It is not everyday that a fascist coup like the one you experienced can be reversed by the weapons of peace, as the Bolivian people wielded and continue to wield,” said Villegas.

“Today, when we face the same challenges, we find ourselves in these spaces to listen to him [Evo Morales], so that these movements can hear his guiding word and his vision of the particular moment that humanity is facing,” Villegas said.

(Últimas Noticas) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

