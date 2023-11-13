November 13, 2023
This frontispiece from the 1802 novel, “’Incendie du Cap, ou Le règne de Toussaint-Louverture” (“The Burning of the Cap, or the Reign of Toussaint-Louverture”) by French novelist René Périn, has become one of the most recognizable depictions of the Haitian Revolution, becoming a piece of propaganda that deligitimized the revolution and attacked its leader, Toussaint Louverture, who Périn described as an “atrocious negro” of whom he wished to “offer a portrait upon which, reader, you may be forced to shed many tears!!!” The illustration depicts a well-dressed Toussaint-Louverture presiding over the merciless massacre of innocent whites, many of them women and children. Photo: Race.Ed/University of Edinburgh.

